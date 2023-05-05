Craig Lee McElvain, 65, of Spokane, MO passed away on April 16, 2023.
Craig was born on August 14, 1957, the son of George Van Dyke and Peggy (Heafley) McElvain in Kansas City, MO. Craig was joined in marriage to Laurel Ray on May 28, 1983.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Van McElvain.
Craig is survived by his wife of thirty-nine years, Laurel McElvain of Spokane, MO; three sons: Scott (Nichole) McElvain of Kirbyville, MO, Cory (Celecia) McElvain of Bonner Springs, KS, and Kevin (Allyson) McElvain of Overland Park, KS; and seven grandchildren: Hudson, Boone, Winston June, Louis, Mabel, Luca, and one on the way; sister, Lesa McElvain of Overland Park, KS; sister-in-law, Onnie McElvain of Overland Park, KS; three nephews: Hunter Moffatt, Sean McElvain, and Alex McElvain, all of Overland Park, KS.
There will be a memorial service held 10 a.m. on April 29, at Colonial Presbyterian Church, 9500 Wornall, Kansas City, MO, with Kent Matthews officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Craig may be made to REACH Inc/operation Haiti at https://www.mightycause.com/story/X9upye).
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
