A celebration of life for Charles Edward Sears, 80, of Branson West, Mo., formally of Sidney, Iowa., will be held at a later time in Sidney, Iowa.
He died on Sept. 17, 2021. Charles was born on June 9, 1941., the son of Willard and Bonnie (Houchins) Sears.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents and sister, Ginger Viner.
He is survived by his wife, Sallye Ruth Sears, his daughter, Terri (Gerry) Sprentall of Payson, Ariz.,Tom (Lisa) of Branson West, Mo., his brother-in-law, Gene Viner.
Arrangements and cremation are under the care of Cremations of the Ozarks.
