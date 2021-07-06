Cindy Charlene Dalton (Sims), 62, of Taneyville, Missouri, passed away on June 29th, at her home.
Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Charles Jr.; sons Peyton and Gabriel; niece Monica Jader. She is survived by her mother Betty Hamilton; sister Julie Jader; husband Glenn Dalton; her daughters Sundee Hume and Makyna Hart; son Logan Dalton, two nieces and two nephews; four grandchildren, Ralen, Abel, Noble, and Worthy.
A visitation will be held at the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home in Forsyth, Missouri on Sunday, July 4th, from 2:00 - 4:00 pm. A graveside service will be on Monday, July 5th, at 10:00 A.M. at Helphrey Cemetery in Taneyville.
