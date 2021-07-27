Celebration of life for Patricia Ann (Braaksma) Wiskur, 77, of Harrison, Ark., was held on July 27, 2021., at First Baptist Church in Harrison with Ted Cunningham, Pastor of Woodland Hills Family Church and Rob Davis, Pastor of First Baptist Church, officiating. Burial followed at Maplewood Cemetery under the direction of Holt Memorial Chapel.
She died on July 22, 2021.
Patricia was born on April 13, 1944, in Baraboo, Wisc. the daughter of John Dewey Braaskma, Sr. and Ruth L. (Conner) Braaksma
She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy William Wiskur, her parents, two brothers, John Dewey Braaksma, Jr. and David Bruce Braaksma, and one sister, Jeanette (Herrling) Zapata.
She is survived by her husband, Darrell Wiskur of Harri
son, Ar., her three sons and three daughters and their spouses, Jeff and Lisa Wiskur, Greg and Wendy O’Dell, Michael and Amy Wicker, Brandt and Erica Wiskur, Andrew and Stephanie Watson, and Pete Wiskur.
