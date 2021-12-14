There will be a graveside service for Ricky Dewayne Hodges, 65, of Branson, Mo., at 1p.m. Dec. 15, 2021, at Good Springs Cemetery, Kilburn Bridge Rd, Niangua, Mo.
He died on Dec.10, 2021. Ricky was born on Sept. 28, 1956, in Wichita, Kan., the son of Glen and Ivah (Root) Hodges.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Hodges of Branson, Mo., two sons, Timothy Dewayne(Beth Ann) Hodges and Titus Lee (Deb Kay) Hodges, daughter, Tabitha Lynn (Mark) Sander., brothers, Ivan Ray Hodges and Rick Dewayne (Debbie Lynn) Hodges, and sister, Lawnetta Gayle Hodges and husband Ray Barker.
Arrangements and cremation are under the care of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.