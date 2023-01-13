Linda F. (Carpenter) Donavant, 73, of Forsyth, MO passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Monday, January 9, 2023 in Branson, MO.
Linda Faye Donavant was born August 24, 1949 in Hollister, MO to Emerson and Nellie (Beal) Carpenter. She was united in marriage to Larry Donavant on August 20, 1988 at Kimberling City, MO.
She is preceded in death by her husband Larry; her parents; son Micheal Coffelt; great-grandson Zachary Edmondson and three siblings Bertha Mae, Charley and Blaine Carpenter.
Linda is survived by her son Chad Coffelt (Joyce) of Forsyth, MO; two step-daughters Deanna Hustead (Darin) and Chrisy Pollard (Curt); step-son Joe Donavant (Jan); grandchildren Cheyann Coffelt, Tray Coffelt, Coye Coffelt, Jace Coffelt, Lane Edmondson, Kelby Edmondson, Lyndsy Edmondson; Rebecca Ranker, Sean Smith, A.J. Pollard, Tyler Pollard, Garrett Donavant, Cole Donavant, and Mallory Donavant, and 22 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday Jan. 14, 2023 in the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Funeral service will follow the visitation on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Charles Jussel will officiate with burial following in the Cedar Valley Cemetery in Hollister, MO. Memorials may be sent to the family at 1638 E. Hwy 76, Branson, Mo. 65616.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.