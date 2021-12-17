Inurnment for James “Jim” Leroy Keeney, 70, of Branson, Mo., will be held 9 a.m. Dec. 20, 2021, at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery Springfield, Mo., with full military honors A celebration of life was held on Dec. 17, 2021, at Cremations of the Ozarks Hollister, Mo.
He died on Dec. 11, 2021. James was born on Dec. 30, 1950, in Chillicothe, Mo., the son of Loretta Joan (Ralls) Anderson and James Oliver Keeney.
He was preceded in death by his father and his son-in-law, Curtis Lowe.
He is survived by his wife, Robin Keeney, daughter, Jennifer Anderson of Kansas City, Mo., son, Jay (Faith) Keeney of Chillicothe, Mo., daughter, Melanie Keeney of Branson, Mo., daughter, Holly (Ryan) Spears of Blue Springs, Mo., son, Michael (Kayla) Keeney of Branson, Mo., and daughter, Casey Lowe of Branson, Mo., his mother, Joan Anderson, two sisters, Pam Thieme and Bobbi Jo Venneman, all of Chillicothe, Mo.
Services and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
