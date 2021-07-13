No services are planned at this time for Irving “Chum” Matthew Marsa, 85, of Forsyth, Mo.
He died on July 11, 2021. Irving was born on July 30, 1935 in Flint, Mich., the son of Irving and Alta (Oke) Marsa.
He is preceded in death by both his parents and sister, Irene Kase.
He is survived by wife, Rita, son, Terry (Carmen) Marsa of Forsyth, Mo., daughter, Marlyn Ferris of Warm Springs, Ark., his sister, Iris (Spike) Sweers of Burton, Mich.
Arrangements and cremation are under the care of Cremations of the Ozarks.
