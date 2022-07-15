Barbara Beatrice Decker, 86, of Branson, Missouri, passed away on July 10, 2022.
Barbara entered this life on October 21, 1935, in Des Moines, IA, the daughter of William and Cora (Van Maanen) Sherman.
She was joined in marriage on August 20, 1955, to Clarence Thomas Decker.
No memorial services will be held.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
