No services will be held for Deborah Anne Harrelson, 69, of Omaha, Ark.
She died Jan. 30, 2021.
She was born March 15, 1951, in Memphis, Tenn., the daughter of Joseph and Flossie (Cheney) Fountain.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Roy Harrelson; three sons, Eric Fountain and Shea Fountain of Little Rock, Ark., and Michael (Elizabeth) Harrelson of Omaha, Ark., and two daughters, Sonja Fountain and Sarah Danouf of Omaha, Ark.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.