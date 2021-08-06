A celebration of life for Taylor David Shepherd, 61, was held Aug. 5, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints with Bishop Bobby Harris officiating.
He died on July 31, 2021.Taylor, was born July 1, 1960 in Rigby, Idaho.
He was preceded in death by his parents William Nielsen, Jr. and DeLea (Miller) Shepherd.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dianna Shepherd of Branson, Mo., daughters Dalene Shepherd of Branson, Mo., and Jennifer (Andrew) Merz) of Orem, Utah. his brother, Mark (Frances) Nielsen of Craig, Colo., and Ryan Proctor of Albuquerque, NM and sisters Ori Lee Hernandez of Idaho Falls, Idaho and Stephanie Hunter (Jason) of Saint Anthony, Idaho.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
