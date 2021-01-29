Funeral services for Jackie Lorraine Scott Phillips, 59, of Grain Valley, Mo., formerly of Branson, will be held Jan. 30, 2021 at 10 a.m., in the Glory Barn, Branson, Mo. Burial will follow at the Western Grove Cemetery, Western Grove, Ark.
She died Jan. 26, 2021.
She was born March 11, 1961 in Harrison, Ark., the daughter of Jack and Lorraine Scott.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Jack Scott.
She is survived by her husband Randall Phillips of Blue Springs; step-daughter, Mabel Rose Phillips of Springfield; and two half-sisters, Beverly Ward of Owasso, Okla., and Barbara Hicks of Harrison, Ark.
Services are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Mo.
