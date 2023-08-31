Bernard Harry Johnson of Forsyth, MO passed away on August 23, 2023.
He was born in Lawrence, MA on September 16, 1941.
Bernard is survived by Joan Johnson; and his son, Bernie Johnson Jr.
A celebration of life will be Saturday, Sept. 16, at 4 p.m. in the Del Showers Community Center, 4385 State Hwy 176, Merriam Woods, MO.
Cremation arrangements are under the care of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
