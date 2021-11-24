A memorial service for Evaline Breazeale, 95, will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 26, 2021, in the St. James Episcopal Church Springfield, Mo. Father Jos Tharakan will be officiating. Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 29, 2021, at Springfield National Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri.
She died on Nov. 19, 2021.
Evaline was born on July 3, 1926, in Springfield, Mo., the daughter of Ernest and Eva (Puett) Brown.
She is preceded in death by her parents, twin sister, Ernestine Drumwright, husband, Paul, and son, Jody Breazeale.
She is survived by her sons, Andrew (Kathy) Breazeale of Penn., and Terry (Michelle) Breazeale of Springfield, Mo., daughters, Paula (Ross) Stuckey of Springfield, Mo., and Ellen (Hugh) Dyer of La., daughter-in-law, Anita Breazeale of Springfield, Mo.
Arrangements and cremations are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.