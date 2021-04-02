Memorial services for Steven James Curtis was held April 2, 2021, At the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Burial will be held at a later date.
He died on March 30, 2021. Steven James Curtis was born Aug. 30, 1962 in Rochester, New York., He was the son of Jim and LoRita (Roquette) Curtis.
He was preceded in death by his father Jim Curtis.
He is survived by his mother LoRita Curtis of the home, His daughter Heather (Daniel) Pena of Lawrence, Kan.,Two brothers Scott Curtis of Hollister, Mo., Kevin Curtis of Walnut Shade, Mo., And one sister Betty Wilson of Springfield, Mo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
