Patsy Ann Ogle, 76, of Richland, MO passed away on July 27, 2022.
Patsy entered this life on Oct. 13, 1945, the daughter of Noah and Esther (Oliver) Alexander in Richland, MO. She was joined in marriage on Jan. 9, 1984, to Raymond Edward Ogle.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Wanda Vogeli, Evelyn Chastain, and Betty Robinson; and two grandsons.
Patsy is survived by her husband of thirty-eight years, Raymond Edward Ogle of Sharon, TN; daughters Lisa (Micheal) Lewis, Sheila (Harold) Needs of Richland, MO, Regina Lewis of Sharon, TN, and Joneice (Steven) Jackson of Palmersville, TN; son Larry D. Ogle of Dresden, TN; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; brothers Arthur Alexander of Richland, MO, James (Freida)Alexander of Lebanon, MO, Roy (Janice) Alexander of Richland, MO and John Earl (Marsha) Alexander of Richland, MO; sister, Mary (Richard) Broeckelman of Stoutland, MO; as well as several nieces and nephews.
There are no formal services planned at this time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
