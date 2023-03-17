Brandon Evans, 31, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Branson.
Brandon was born August 31, 1991 in Kansas City, MO.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dennis Mahan and Donna Hicks.
Brandon is survived by his mom, Sherry Dellavella of Branson, MO; sister, Shelby Dawn Goehrig & husband Matthew of Branson, MO; daughter, Kristen Barnes of Kirbyville, MO; and uncle, David Mahan & wife Holly of Annapolis, MO along with many friends.
Memorial services will be Saturday, March 18 in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. A time of visitation will begin at 2 p.m. with the service to follow beginning at 3:00 PM and Buddy Krause officiating.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
