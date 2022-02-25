Thomas W. Collins, 87, passed away February 21, 2022, following a long illness.
Tom was born in Dayton, Ohio, January 5, 1935, the second of twin sons to Robert and Mary K Collins.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Mary K Collins; his twin brother, Jerome; and his wife, Roxana.
He is survived by a son, Robert (Kelly) Collins of Syracuse, New York; a daughter, Sara (Steve) Scanlon of Overland Park, Kansas; and a brother, William Collins of Bradenton, Florida. He is also survived by stepdaughter, Wendula McLean of Fayetteville, Arkansas; two stepsons: Derek (Patricia) McLean of Nixa, Missouri, and Brooke (Maria) McLean of Shalimar, Florida; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and finally, Toby, a much beloved Jack Russell.
Tom’s greatest achievement was his long career as a church organist, more than seventy years, including thirty-nine years at Shepherd of the Hills Episcopal Church. He always said that God gave him a little talent and many years to improve.
His celebration of life service will be Saturday the 26th of February at 10:00 a.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Shepherd of the Hills Episcopal Church. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.
