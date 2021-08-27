A celebration of life for David Michael Williams, 47, of Harrison, Ark., will be held at a later date.
He died on Aug. 24, 2021. David was born on Oct. 6, 1973., in Denver, Colorado., the son of Mark and Roseann (Wood) Williams.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Louie Williams, grandfather, Fred Smith, and grandmother, Margaret “Peggy” Hoke.
He is survived by his daughter, Addison Williams of Harrison, Ark., his parents, Mark and Roseann Williams of Harrison, Ark., grandmother, Myra Williams of Denver, Colo., two brothers, Louie (Carman) Williams and Jamie Williams of Harrison, Ark., sister, Kelly (Heath) Miller of Harrison, Ark. Arrangements and cremation are under the care of Cremations of the Ozarks.
