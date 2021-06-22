Services for Marvin Ray Marquez, 19, of Branson, Mo., were held at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, June 22, 2021, with burial following in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery in Branson, Mo.
He died on June 13, 2021. Marvin was born March 19, 2002, in Branson, Mo.
He is survived by his mom, Jana Leonard brothers, Manuel Marquez and Joseph Marquez, his sister, Jaeden Rigell (Alexander Cruz) all of Branson, Mo., maternal grandparents Marvin and Sally Flowers and aunt Jamie Robinson.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
