Siah Thomas Edwards, 82, passed away on May 31, 2023.
Siah was born on December 18, 1940 in Sacramento, CA, the son of Remus Ruby and Cora Ellen (Persinger) Edwards. On June 15, 1962 he married Helen Louise (Rantz) Edwards at Kirbyville, MO.
He was preceeded in death by his wife, Helen; his parents; 5 sisters and one infant brother.
Siah is survived by his sons, Tom Edwards and wife Sue, Cassville, MO; Scott Edwards and wife Alicia, Dodge City, KS; 3 daughters, Shirley Forrester and husband Wayne, Dodge City, KS, Terri Bolin and husband Greg, Branson, MO, Kerri Johnson and husband Charlie, Republic, MO; 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Funeral service was held on Tuesday, June 6 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City, with Roland Scott Edwards presiding. Visitation was held on Monday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Missouri.
The family suggests memorials Living Waters Pentecostal Holiness Church in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, KS 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.