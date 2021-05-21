A celebration of his life was held for Rickey Loe Gandy Jr. 52, of Hollister, Mo., on May 21, 2021 at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
He died on May 18, 2021.Rickey was born on March 21, 1969., in Joplin, Mo., He was the son of Rickey L. Gandy, Sr. and Mary A. (Besse) Gandy.
He was preceded in death by his father and two infant sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Gandy of Kirbyville, Mo., children, Rickey Gandy, III of Kirbyville, Brandon Gandy of Kirbyville, Amber (Kyle) Penny of Branson, his mother, Mary Gandy of Hollister, brother Robert (Cathy) Gandy of Austin, Texas, Christopher (Misty) Gandy of Hollister, sisters, Kimberly (Kenneth) Bowman of Hollister, and Traci Hardin of Hollister.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home.
Services for Judith Lozar, 74 of Branson West, will be Saturday, May 22, 2021 with visitation at 10:00 A.M. and funeral mass at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Branson with Father David Hulshof officiating. Visitation will be Monday, May 24, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ulysses, Kansas. Burial will follow in Grant County Cemetery, Ulysses, Kansas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.