A memorial service for Karan Anne (Rannebarger) Gaines, 60, of Branson, Mo., was be held Dec. 18, 2021, at the Iglesia Pentecostal Church in Purdy, Mo.
She died on Dec. 11, 2021. Karan was born on Aug. 23, 1961, in Decatur, Ill.
She was preceded in death by parents Jo Sue (Everett) Coffee, stepfather Harold D. Coffee, and brother, Thomas J. Rannebarger.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Gaines of Branson, Mo., daughter, Kimberly J. Thornton (Brandon Baker) of Carthage, Mo., sons, Kevin Johnson of Fla., Anthony Roberts of St. Louis, Mo., J.R. Baez of Texas, William Baez of Mo., stepson, Gary Micheal Gaines of Mo., sisters, Kimberly S. Rannebarger of Springfield, Mo., and Robin Click (Todd), of Columbus, Ohio.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
