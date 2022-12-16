Gloria Ellen King entered into rest on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at the age of 82 in Branson.
She was born July 2, 1940 in Flat Rock, Michigan. She was the daughter of Roy & Mary Jane Evans. She married Bob King and was a devoted wife. Gloria moved to Branson from Woodhaven, Michigan. She was a gifted seamstress and enjoyed crafting as well. Gloria loved reading and playing Bingo with friends.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bob; brother, Richard Evans and sister, Naomi Evans.
Gloria is survived by her brothers, Roy Evans of St. Paul, MI, David Evans of Trenton, MI; sisters, Margaret Rainger of Jonesboro, AR and Betty Copen of Dearborn Heights, MI along with several nieces and nephews.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
