There will be a small family service at a later date for Christopher Cunningham, age 34, of Branson, Mo., At that time he will be buried at Yocum Pond Cemetery in Reed Springs, Mo.
He died on July 19, 2021. Christopher was born on June 21, 1987., the son of George and Julia (Chamberlain) Cunningham in Farmington, Mo.
He is preceded in death by his uncle.
He is survived by his sons, Brantley, Aiden, and Logan, his mother, Julia Miller of Branson, Mo., his sister, Cathy Cunningham of Branson, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the care of Cremations of the Ozarks.
