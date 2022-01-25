Linda Celine Thompson, died on Jan. 19, 2022.
Linda was born Aug. 3, 1949 in Norwich, Conn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Pearl (Crouch) Baudro, her husband Randall Thompson, son Donald Sanders and brothers Robert Baudro and James Baudro.
She is survived by her two sisters, Barbara Caradine of Mapleton, Utah., and Cindy Hoover of Lago Vista, Texas.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
