Sammy Jack Sinclair passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
Sammy was born on August 3, 1947, in North Texas.
Sammy is survived by his daughter, Samantha Gayle Carroll; son, Samuel John Sinclair; sister, Bobbie Jackson; mother of his children and friend, Sharon Cummings; his four grandkids: Sydne Smith, Aubre McMichael, Preston Carroll, and Christopher Sinclair; and 6 delightful great grandkids: Aria, Harrison, Sawyer, Bostyn, Wesley, and Parker.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that to honor Jack, you voice your concerns with your congressman, and you vote in the next election.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
