A private gathering will be held for Bruce Allen Johnson, 58, of Harrison, Ark.
Bruce died on March 11, 2022. He was born on Sept. 3, 1963, in Lakewood, New Jersey, the son of Albert and Maxine (Sharbet) Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Albert Johnson, and sister, Carol Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Eshelle Johnson, sister, Linda (Craig) Lynch of Corpus Christi, Texas, brother, Kenneth Johnson of Payson, Ariz., daughter, Sarah Melbourne, daughter; Maxine (William) Carter, daughter, Patty (Joe) Robberson, and son Steven Johnson, all of Harrison, Ark.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.