A private family gathering will be held at a later date for Margaret “Meg” Yonne Jones 52, of Pomona, Mo.
She died on Nov. 26, 2021.
Margaret was born on on March 6, 1969, in West Plains, Mo., the daughter of Carl and Margaret (Menard) Wilbanks.
She was preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her mother, Mary Wilbanks and daughter, Nikki Reyes of Pomona, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the care of Cremations of the Ozarks.
