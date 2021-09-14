A Graveside Service for Patsy J. Huston, 73, of Harrison, Ark., was held on Sept. 14, 2021, at 11a.m. in the Burlington (Arkansas) Cemetery.
She died on Sept. 8, 2021. Patsy was born June 11, 1948., in Omaha, Ark., the daughter of Clyde Huston and Edna Louise (Robison).
She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Edna Curtis, Rosie Willding; son Shawn Colby Underwood, and daughter Glenna Hodges.
She is survived by her brother John Huston of Omaha, Ark., sons Keith Underwood of Omaha, Ark., Kevin Underwood of Blue Eye, Mo.
Services were under the direction of Whelchel Grace Funeral Home in Forsyth, Mo.
