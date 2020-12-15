Services were held on Dec. 14, 2020, for Amanda Lloene LaCore-Norell.
She died Dec. 9, 2020 in Mincy, Mo.
She was born July 5, 1992 in Springfield, Mo., to Robert and Tammy Martin LaCore.
She was preceded in death by grandparents Bob and Donna LaCore, Lecil (Boxcar Willie) Martin, Claude Koenig, and Max and Betty Davis.
She is survived by her husband Garrett Norell and sons Andrew and William of the home in Forsyth, her father Robert (Tammy) LaCore of Ridgedale, mother Tammy (Chris) Davis of Ozark, birth mother Jessica (Ed) Uhrig of Springfield, brothers Travis LaCore of McKinney, Texas, Jesse (Brette) Morton of Lebanon, Brian (Alyssa) Davis of Iowa, sisters Cynthia Jones of Springfield, Mandy (Terry) Mitchell of Chadwick, Ashlee (Keith) Curtis of Kansas City, grandmothers Shirley LaCore of Hollister, Lloene Stepp of Ozark, Dorothy Koenig of Taneyville, Nola Jones of Little Rock, Arkansas, Dwayne and Donna Uhrig of Republic, brother-in-law Shane (Lauren) Norell of Columbia, and in-laws Gary and Sharon Norell of Mansfield.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home.
