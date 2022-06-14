Funeral services for Bobby Lynn Rood of Branson, Mo., will be June 17, 2022 at 12 p.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo. Burial will be in Missouri Veterans Cemetery on Friday at 2p.m with full military honors.
He died on June 9, 2022.
Bobby was born Aug.12, 1950 to Johnny & Bertha Rood.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Danny Rood and sister Edna Ruth Cosper.
He is survived by his wife Irma Rood, daughters, Ashley (Emmanuel) Rubio Rood, and Brittney (Nathaniel) Eubanks, brothers, Larry Rood and Johnny Rood, sister Helen Rood.
