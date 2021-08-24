A visitation for Christine Boring 97, of Galena, Mo., was held on Aug. 25, 2021, at Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo. Burial was on Aug. 25, 2021, at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery Springfield, Mo. with Reverend Clif Crockett officiating.
She died on Aug. 20, 2021. Christine was born on May 6, 1924, in Offenbach, Germany., the daughter of Anna Haas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Boring, her mother, and brother, Heinz Heinrich.
Survivors include: her daughter, Shiralee (William) Gosselin, of Big Sandy, Tenn.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
