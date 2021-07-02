Karen Sue (Susie) Davis Sims, age 77, passed peacefully to Heaven on June 24th, 2021. She entered this life on October 26, 1943, in Sugar Loaf Township, Arkansas to John Clifton Davis and Beulah Elnora (Gideon) Davis.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; her parents; her brother, Gilbert Davis; two sisters, Shelba Braden and Gladys Carol Brumfield; and two nephews, Rocky Braden and Kelly Brumfield.
She is survived by daughter, Lori Clarkson Clark; daughter, April Horner; son, Jason Sims; son, Michael Sims of Dix, and daughter Michelle Bohac; and 10 grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at New Vision Church in Taneyville, MO, Tuesday, June 29th.
