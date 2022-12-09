Robin Dale Young, 67, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at his sister’s home in Siloam Springs, AR.
Robin was born to Marion and Maggie Young on October 17, 1955 in Brinkley, AR. After high school, Robin served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was also active in his local community, working in the Galena, Reeds Spring and Branson school districts in maintenance and as a bus driver.
He was preceded in death by his father Marion Young; brother Ricky Young; wife Sandra Young; and grandchildren Kaleb Hall, Amos Young and Shane Mathes.
Robin is survived by his mother Maggie Young; sister Renae Mathes (Steve); children Jamie Jones, Lisa Morris (Mark), DeAndra Monroe (Adam), Joseph Young, Samuel Young (Liz) and Martha Johnson (Scott); twenty grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and two nieces and one nephew.
Services were held on Dec. 6, 2022 in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory. In Robin’s honors, memorials are requested to the Willard Special Education, 405 Farmer Rd, Willard, MO 65781.
Burial with full military honors was in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
