No service plans are currently planned for Charlotte Ann Smith, 62, of Berryville, Ark.
She died on March 12, 2021. Charlotte was born on Dec. 30, 1958, in Marshall, Ark., The daughter of Boyd and Wilma (Preddy) Watts.
Preceding her in death are her parents and a brother, Donnie Gene Watts.
She is survived by her husband, William Smith; daughter, Sara Charlotte Smith (Chase) Farmer, Her brother; Ray Watts.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
