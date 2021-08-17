A celebration of life will be planned for a later time for Deborah Lynn Beckwith, 54, of Hollister, Mo.
She died on Aug. 4, 2021. Deborah was born on May 28, 1967., in Bakersfield, Calif., the daughter of William and Mary (Blackwell) White. Preceding her in death are her parents, and her brother, David White.
She is survived by two sons, Donald “Steven” Beckwith Jr. of Yellville, Ark., and Shance (Jazmine) Beckwith of Nixa, Mo.,two daughters, Breanna Beckwith of Ozark, Mo.,and Alyssa Beckwith of Hollister, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
