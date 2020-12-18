Burial will take place at a later time at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, Mo., for Constance “Connie” Sue King, 73, of Forsyth, Mo.
She died Dec. 2, 2020.
She was born Feb. 17, 1947, in New London, Mo. to Charles Lock and Eva (Biggs) Lock.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Karl King Sr.
She is survived by a daughter, Tanya King; and two sons Karl King Jr. and Charles King.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozark.
