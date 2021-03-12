A celebration of life may be planned for a later time for Debbie Lee Cranford, age 65, of Branson, Mo.
She died on March 7, 2021. Debbie was born on May 13, 1955, in Oakland, Calif., The the daughter of Leon and Dixie (Hammond) Cranford.
Preceding her in death are her father; daughter, Dixie brown; and brother, Scott Cranford.
She is survived by her son, Brian (Sheri) Barton of Reeds Spring, Mo., his mother, Dixie Cranford of Branson, Mo., Brother, Steve Cranford of Palm Springs, Calif.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.