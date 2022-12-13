Reva Imogene (Jean) Good, 92, of Hill Top, AR passed away in Harrison on December 10, 2022 after a short illness.
Jean was born on August 23, 1930 in Hill Top, AR, the daughter of Clell Walker and Marie (Conner) Deakins. Jean was united in marriage with Bob Good on September 10, 1948. They were married for 72 years until his death in 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Taney County, MO and Boone County, AR.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her brother, Lee Deakins; one sister, Trudy Hinchman; daughter-in-law, Francis Fulton; and granddaughter-in-law, Heather (Dodson) Hulsey.
Jean is survived by daughter Ginny Hulsey and her husband, Ken, of Alpena, AR; sons Jim Good and David Good and his wife, Kathy; four grandchildren Robb and Cindi Hulsey, of Alpena, AR, Adam Hulsey, of Harrison, AR, Katie and Richard Huffman, of Kenai, AL, and Maggie and Aaron Krudwig, of Compton; eight great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Hill Top Church of Christ on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 10 a.m. with Bill Arnold and Charles Mallett will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hill Top Community Building, c/o David Good, 11572 Hwy 43 S, Harrison, AR 72601.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
