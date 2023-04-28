Susan Hack has gone on to glory, peacefully on March 18, 2023. She was born May 20, 1943 in Des Moines, IA. She was the daughter of Charles Neel and Harriet (Tade) Neel. She graduated from Sandia High School in Sandia, NM in 1961. In 1966, Sue married Herman Hack in Boulder, CO. They had many adventures together until his passing in 1998.
Sue enjoyed being around people and helping others. She enjoyed cooking, crafts and had an exceptional green thumb. She once trimmed a Jade plant in such a way; it later grew into a 4-foot tall tree!
Sue worked many places in her lifetime, and left fond memories behind with those she worked with.
Sue was an active churchgoer and her faith was very important to her. In 2000, Sue moved to Branson, MO. While there, she enjoyed the shows, worked at the Shoji Tabuchi Theater, and later the Branson Chamber of Commerce. She was a member of the Branson Professional Tour Guide Association and did lots of volunteer work. The Branson Police department once recognized Susan for donating toys for children under police care; she ate many Happy Meals the year preceding the donation! Sue also frequently donated to the battered women’s shelter and several other ministry charities in the area. We often joked that she knew everyone in Branson because everyone seemed to know her!
Sue is survived and missed by her son Ron Hack (Colleen), her daughter Sherry Hack. Her grandchildren Dalton Hack, John Knupp (Brittney), Jeffrey Knupp (Mikhayla). Her Great grandsons Tyler Knupp and Bryce Sebilus, and her sister Marilyn Fleming.
Sue was predeceased by her parents Charles & Harriet, her brothers Michael Neel, Patrick Neel, and her infant son Donald.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday May 7, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:15 AM at Hamner’s Variety Theater in Branson, Missouri. A general memorial has been established.
