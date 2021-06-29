A private family celebration of life will be held for Robert D. Heard, 82, Reeds Spring, Mo.
He died on June 20, 2021.
Robert was born March 3, 1939 in Drumright, Okla. He was the son of Marvin and Jessie (Morgan) Heard.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Dolores Jeanne Mayer.
He is survived by his lifelong love Nan DaViss, their children Robert Heard, Christopher Heard, Elizabeth Deets, Cheryl Heard, Johnathon Heard, and Peter Heard.
Cremation was under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
