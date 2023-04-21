Mary Jean Hanson, 74, of Kirbyville, MO passed away on April 14, 2023.
Mary was born on March 30, 1949, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Gene and Mary (Porter) Atchison. She was joined in marriage September 28, 1979, to Martin Hanson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters: Donna, Brenda, and Nancy.
Mary is survived by her husband, Martin Hanson; two daughters: Melissa Reed and Jennifer Hanson; four sons: Brian Reed, Allen Reed, Martin Hanson, and Dale Hanson; multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and extended family; and her faithful dog, Odee.
A celebration of life is to be planned for a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are asked to be given to the family to help with the costs incurred for services.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
