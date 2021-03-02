A celebration of life may be planned at a later time for Anthony “Tony” Michael LaGrand-Perez, 25.
He died Feb. 23, 2021.
Tony was born Sept. 13, 1995, in Springfield, Mo., the son of Rosendo and Lisa (LaGrand) Perez.
He is survived by his wife, Gabrielle Thornton; son, Tony Michael LaGrand Jr.; mother, Lisa LaGrand of Kimberling City, Mo.; dad, Rosendo Perez of Miami, Fla.; sister, Isabella LaGrand-Perez of Manhattan, New York; and brother, Skylar Wilson of Branson, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.