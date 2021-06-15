Senna Linn Kono, 85, of Branson, Mo., will be laid to rest on June 19, 2021, at Newton Union Cemetery, Newton, Iowa.
She died on June 9, 2021. Senna was born on Oct. 28, 1935, in Newton, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by both her parents, Frank and Beulah (Bates) Fisher, both of her husband’s parents, Lawrence and Iris Kono, her sister, Pamela Meyers, and husband, L. Layne Kono.
She is survived by her two daughters, Karen (Keith) Halfpop of Branson, Mo., and Darcy (Andy) Gresty of Banbury, Oxfordshire, England, her two brothers-in-law, A. Wayne (Kay) Kono of Newton, Iowa, and Richard Meyers of Underhill, Vt.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.