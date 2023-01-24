James “Jim” Osborne Rudd passed away on January 11, 2023.
Jim was born on Tuesday March 7, 1944.
He was preceded in death by his father James Alva Rudd; mother Nettie Lorraine Huffines Rudd; grandmother Lancella Azale Rudd; grandfather John Osborne Rudd; aunt Lillian Rudd; and sister Joyce Hollingsworth.
Jim is survived by his wife Kathy; four children Shawn Rudd, Mandy Rudd Szallar, Clint Rudd, and Kelly Rudd Sapp; twelve grandchildren Isaiah Osborne Rudd, Noelle Rudd, Alley Szallar, McKenzie Szallar, Madison Lehn Helms, Hailey Rudd, Hannah Rudd, Harley Rudd, Hunter Rudd, Tyler Cain, Trey Cain, and Madison Lynn Helms.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.