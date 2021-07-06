Chris A. Seaman, age 60, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021 in Graceville, Florida following heart complications. He was born December 22, 1960.
Chris was proud of his service to the Marine Corps.
Chris was preceded in death by his mother Mary Cartwright and his brother Chip Seaman.
He is survived by his daughter Samantha Bykovskiy and granddaughter Layla Bykovskiy; daughter, Kellie Seaman; brother Wayne Seaman and sister Jan Taylor.
Deceased’s funeral arrangements A celebration of life will be held later this summer.
