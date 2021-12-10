A memorial service for Marion “Bonnie” Bonita Kinum 80, of Branson, Mo., will be held at a later date at Rosedale Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Nixa, Mo.
She died on Dec. 6, 2021. Marion was born on May 27, 1941, in Warren, Penn., the daughter of Charles “Ed” and Hazel (Kirkendall) Moore.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, James Paul Kinum Sr., son, James Paul Kinum Jr., and cousin, Jim Moore.
She is survived by her best friend, Lanie Lacerte of Branson, Mo., daughter-in-law, Lyudmila Kinum of Ozark, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
