Robert “Bob” Eugene Housman, 79, of Kirbyville passed away, Saturday July 9, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. Funeral services were held Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Pastor Russell Cobb and Pastor Alex Cobb officiated. Burial follow in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, MO.
Bob was born in Flushing, MI on June 14, 1943 to Joy Peace and Ruth (Estep) Housman. Bob married Rita G. Cobb in Forsyth, MO on January 14, 1968.
He was preceded death by his parents and one brother Gayles Housman.
Bob is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rita Housman of the home; his children Brad Turner (Jennifer) of Mohave Valley, AZ; Tracy Brittain (Gerry) of Kirbyville, MO, Cyndi Daughenbaugh (Michael) of Forsyth, MO; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Fund, Finance Dept, 30 East 33rd St., New York, New York 10016.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
