No services are planned at this time for Richard Lee Webb, 61, of Green Forest, Ark.
He died on Dec.12, 2021. Richard was born on Jan. 3, 1960, in Lawton, Okla., the son of Donald and Jessie (Durbin) Webb.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Webb of Springfield, Mo., brother, Jesse (Ann) Webb of Berryville, Ark., sister, Connie Webb of Berryville, Ark.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.